A Major hip hop star is reportedly hooked on heroin so badly, his veins collapsed!

To always be creative and constantly in the spotlight, a lot entertainers need something to relax them. While some do yoga, read, meditate and take walks on the beach, others tend to turn to drugs and alcohol.

Reportedly, one of the greats has turned to a very damaging drug that is slowly snatching his health.

Continue Reading On Page 2