Man Awarded $20 Million After DNA Evidence Overturns Rape/Murder Conviction… Using Money to Help Others

This cat spent 20 years in prison after erroneously being convicted of the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl. Within two years, he sued and received a $20 million settlement.

But instead of living a lavish lifestyle, Juan Rivera lives quietly in the Rogers Park neighborhood near Chicago in an unassuming home, which he shares with his fiancé and two children.

Rivera says his life has been anything but easy since receiving the settlement money. He admits it’s difficult for him to venture outside of his home.

After taxes and attorney’s fees, Rivera reportedly got about $11.4 million, and part of that he had to share with his ex-wife, whom he married and divorced while in prison.

But he hasn’t forgotten those that helped him through that harrowing 20 years, nor those that are in a similar situation.

