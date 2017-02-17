Man Sentenced to LIFE in Prison for Raping His Girlfriend’s Daughter

While most judges let pedophiles off with a slap on the wrist, a judge in Atlanta threw the book at a thirsty pedophile in his courtroom.

Atlanta, Georgia – Tanyon Emil Baker, 41, was sentenced to life in prison for raping and molesting his girlfriend’s daughter, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office announced.

According to arrest warrants and other documents, Baker had inappropriate sexual contact with two 14-year-old girls — believed to be family friends — on multiple occasions.

He allegedly sent each child explicit text messages, and on at least one occasion made one “view porn on a cellphone and made said child go to a certain room in the house for the purpose of child molestation.”

Baker is accused of having intercourse with both young girls at his home. But the trial/conviction was only for one of the girls.

