HomeIn The NewsMan Thought He Texted a Hitman with Details About Killing His Wife and Daughter, But He Accidentally Texted His Boss Man Instead Man Thought He Texted a Hitman with Details About Killing His Wife and Daughter, But He Accidentally Texted His Boss Man Instead Latetha In The News No Comments You can’t make this up. A Washington man is in jail accused of plotting to hire someone to kill his wife and 4-year-old daughter. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Hairdresser Changed Girl’s Life After Being Bullied By Classmates About Her Hair [video] Latetha November 1, 2016 Man Arrested For Murder After His Wife and Daughter Were Found Dead And Burned In A House Fire And His Son Missing Latetha July 14, 2015 60-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to a Healthy Set of Twin Boys Kissy Denise September 28, 2016 Mother Arrested After She Fired Into Crowd Of People To Break Up Fight – Only For The Bullet To Hit And Kill Her 17-Year-Old Son Tren April 7, 2015 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments