Diva forever, Miss Mariah Carey, dropped her new music video ‘”I Don’t” featuring rapper YG a few hours ago.

According to TMZ Mariah burned her $250,000 wedding dressing the video.

Mariah Carey‘s sending a harsh — and expensive — message to ex James Packer by scorching the actual wedding dress she was going to wear when they walked down the aisle. Mariah chucks the gown in the fire in her new “I Don’t” music vid … which features YG. Sources close to her say it’s no prop either … it’s THE custom $250,000 Valentino she got last year before she called off the Bora Bora wedding to Packer. Obviously, the wedding never happened … but luckily the dress was still laying around for the epic scene in the video. Makes sense — the song’s a breakup anthem.

As to the music, It’s Mariah so you want to love anything that she lays her vocals to. But the fans aren’t too happy with this.

The consensus is the song is a great look for YG, but not one for Mariah…

The fans kind of roasted her.