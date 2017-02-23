A Texas man was shot dead by sheriff’s deputies after his 11-year-old son made a harrowing 911 call saying that his father was stabbing his mother to death.

The stabbing was reported just after 5:30am on Wednesday at a home on Chestnut Meadows Drive in Conroe.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Captain Bryan Carlisle said the boy was begging his father, 41-year-old Medger Blake, to stop stabbing his mother, 38-year-old Rose Blake, KTRK reported.

The boy then barricaded himself inside a bathroom while he was still on the phone with a 911 operator.

