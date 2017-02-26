Meek Mill Makes a Homeless Man with Bad Arthritis Do 20 Pushups in Exchange for $20 [Video]

Meek Mill Makes A HOMELESS MAN With BAD ARTHRITIS . . . Do 20 PUSHUPS . . . In Exchange For $20!!

Meek Mill disappointed a lot of fans on Friday night after the Philadelphia rapper posted a series of videos to his Instagram stories showing a homeless man asking for some change.

In the video you can hear Meek Mill, who reportedly has an estimated net worth of $3 million, telling the man to do pushups.

The video shows the 29-year-old rapper telling the man to do push ups for $20.

“We ain’t going to give out no free money,” Meek Mill can be heard saying in the video, which was still on the rapper’s Instagram account early Saturday evening.

In disbelief, the man tells Meek Mill and his friends, “you’re not going to give me $20,” to which the rapper responds, “yes I am.”

Next the video shows the man on the floor doing 20 push-ups as Meek Mill counts.

Instagram stories are only available for 24 hours, but celebrity gossip site The Shade Room uploaded the rapper’s full video to its own Instagram account.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Meek Mill flaunts his wealth on Instagram, sharing photos of his jewelry, his watches and his cars. All that makes his request for the homeless man seem all the more degrading.

Not only does he appear to be making fun of the man, he seems to exploit him by sharing with his more than 11 million followers a video of the man following his orders for money.

Fans of the rapper were understandably let down.

Meek Mill is a disgrace 4making a homeless man do 20 pushups for $20. If your going to give than don't degrade & 20 is nothin when your rich — Miyisha (@miyishamonae1) February 25, 2017

Meek Mill got homeless people doing push-ups for money smfh cmon Meek😔

Did Ross make you do push-ups before he signed yo ass @MeekMill ? — Tommie Belljr (@T__Rollie) February 25, 2017

So not cool Meek Mill.