Meek Mill Refused to Take a Pic with Group of Chicks, So They Played Drake’s ‘Back to Back’ and Pulled Off [Video]

Wrath of the Ratchets…

Lawd… Nicki Minaj and her ex are getting slaughtered this weekend. They might want to get back together and make a joint diss track against everyone.

While Remy Ma was in the studio last night dissing the phuck out of Nicki, Meek Mill was out in the streets getting dissed by women he referred to as “lil fat b*tches,” but the rest of us call them ratchets.

A group of females got mad at Meek for not taking a picture with them, so they pulled off and started playing Drake‘s “Back to Back” diss song so that Meek could hear it.

Bwah. I can’t take it. It’s going to be a busy weekend. Don’t know how much more laughter I can take. 

