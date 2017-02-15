Mel B Posts Message About Her Tumultuous Marriage on IG: Husband Admits to Cheating in the Comments

Relationships are not always peaches and cream, and if anyone knows that statement to be true, it’s former Spice Girl, Mel B.

Despite being cheated on several times and with allegations of abuse, the 40-year-old singer hopped on the Instagram social media site a few hours before Valentine’s Day to post a proud message concerning her long-standing, tumultuous 10-year marriage.

Her hashtag usage had people like WHOA!

Under the post, Mel’s husband, Stephen Belafonte, 40, called himself clapping back at a hater who wondered why Mel was so proud of being with a man that cheated on her.

His response appears to confirm his cheating.

Other interesting comments left under the post.

