Melania Trump Is Reportedly ‘Miserable’ As First Lady: ‘This Life Wasn’t Her Dream

Surprise, Melania Trump isn’t happy in the White House.

Rickey Smiley Reports: Remember that viral clip of the First Lady on Inauguration Day that sparked Twitter’s #FreeMelania campaign? As soon as her husband turned his back on her, Mrs. Trump’s smile was replaced with an alarmingly glum expression:

That video, plus the fact that Melania isn’t moving into the White House while Donald is president, sure makes it seem like she’s not all that excited about being First Lady.

A new report corroborates that theory: Insiders close to the Trumps told Us Weekly that Melania has assumed the position reluctantly, and even finds her new life “miserable.”

“This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s,” said Trump family friend and stylist Phillip Bloch. “Truthfully, it’s a lot to cope with.”

Us described Melania, 46 — who came to the U.S. in 1996 to begin her modeling career — as a “deeply private” woman who is uncomfortable with the scrutiny that she’s now facing as First Lady.

(Melania, as you may recall, recently came under fire because a lawsuit she filed against the Daily Mail revealed she wanted to make money off her First Lady-ship.)