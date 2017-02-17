HomeIn The NewsMother of 3, Antoinette Quaniece Garrett Brutally Murdered Her Boyfriend Mother of 3, Antoinette Quaniece Garrett Brutally Murdered Her Boyfriend Latetha In The News No Comments A 33-year-old mother of three fatally stabbed her boyfriend once in the heart. You won’t believe why she murdered him. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Two Teens Found Dead On The Side Of A HighWay With Hands Tied Together Latetha September 20, 2014 Aspiring Actress Received Backlash for Installing Box Braids in Her 5-Month-Old Daughter’s Hair Latetha November 30, 2016 Not Feeling The Bern: President Obama Endorses Hillary Clinton Nikki D June 9, 2016 Teresa Guidice “Didn’t Fully Understand” The Terms Of Her Plea Agreement PatrikJ2 October 7, 2014 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments