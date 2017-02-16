Some women stick around and allow an abusive man to beat them and their kids, too.

Atlanta, Georgia – Last week Thursday, a 21-month-old child who was found severely injured and barely clinging to life in his parents’ apartment. The child was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he was placed on life support, but was not expected to survive.

According to Cobb County police reports, his father punched him in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding.

The child’s parents were arrested for child cruelty, until a few days later, when the baby died.

