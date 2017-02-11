Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Mother Who Lost Custody of Child Runs Off With Him at McDonald’s

Mother Who Lost Custody of Child Runs Off With Him at McDonald’s

In The News No Comments

bx_missing_motherandchild2111723209946105727jpg

A mother who lost custody of her 10-year-old son is being sought by cops after running off with the child during a supervised visit at a Bronx McDonald’s, officials said Saturday.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!