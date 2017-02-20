NFL: Emmanuel Sanders’ Wife Reveals How He Spent $100k+ on His Side Chicks: Snitches on Him Missing Practice to Party

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned… especially one that finds out not only if you were cheating on her, but you were spending major money on side b*tches too!

Black Sports Online reports:

Emmanuel Sanders’ wife Gabriella is filing for divorce and is spilling all the tea, as the ladies say.

It’s all in ANGRY court docs filed by Gabriella Sanders — who blasts the father of her two children with a metaphorical bazooka right from the get-go.

“When he’s not playing football on the field, he ‘plays the field’ with numerous women whom he is or has committed adultery.”

Continue Reading On Page 2