Gangsta: Nicki Minaj Went Off on Giuseppe Zanotti Like a Regular hood Girl

Nicki Minaj hopped up this morning quite pissed that famed shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti refuses to take her phone calls.

According to Nicki, she thought she and Zanotti had a great relationship. He used her as a muse when designing a few pair of shoes. So when Nicki saw that Zanotti was doing capsule collections with artists sucj as Jennifer Lopez, Nicki had her people call so that she could get her own collection, too.

But lo and behold, Zanetti’s people said that he’s not taking her phone calls.

So Minaj hopped on social media to express her distate by calling the designer racist and asked her Barbs to jump in on the drama, too.

The rapper completely aired out her grievances with the designer in a very shocking manner.

