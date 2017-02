It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj doesn’t generally get along with other female entertainers. That became abundantly clear a few years ago when she butted heads with R&B/pop diva Mariah Carey while on “American Idol.”

Her latest arch enemy seems to be fellow female rapper Remy Ma.

Today Minaj and Gucci Mane released a collaboration called “Make Love,” where she clearly attacks a female rapper, which Billboard writer Carol Lamarre believes is Remy Ma.

