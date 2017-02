Incidents of police brutality and Black folks don’t seem like they’re going to end anytime soon.

Today comes reports that a New York City cop tased a 17-year-old – who is pregnant – over, as usual, some bullsh*t.

According to report, about 10 officers responded to reports of someone having an asthma attack, and somehow this non-crime turned into a melee, with cops trying to take down the teen amid her cries, “I’m pregnant.”

