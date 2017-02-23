HomeCelebritiesOh No! Beyoncé Won’t Make It to Coachella… The Dr. Said NO Oh No! Beyoncé Won’t Make It to Coachella… The Dr. Said NO Kissy Denise Celebrities No Comments Beyoncé’s people swore up and down that she would make it to Coachella, even though she’s pregnant with twins. But it looks like Queen Bey will get an insurance payout after all. Get the Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Idris Elba Responds To Reports That He’s Working With A Monster Kissy Denise August 10, 2014 Does Robin Roberts Really Hate Michael Strahan? Latetha February 18, 2017 Black Twitter Goes In On Tamera Mowry’s ‘Natural Look’ Do You Hate It Or Love It? Tren November 20, 2014 EXPOSED: Woman Spills the Tea on Tory Lanez’s Weak Sex Game and Says His Peen Is Small; Tory Claps Back! Tren September 30, 2016 About The Author Miss Kissy Denise Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for! Comments