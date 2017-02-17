CENTER, TEXAS – One woman has been arrested and another is on the run after police said they were connected to an incident where drugs were found in a child’s food.

The incident happened on Jan. 5 at the McDonald’s in the 800 block of Hurst Street in Center, TX.

Police say a family went through the drive thru and purchased a Happy Meal for its 9-year-old. After the family left, two prescription Tramadol pills were found in the child’s meal.

Tramadol is a narcotic-like pain reliever. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain. Tramadol can slow or stop your breathing, especially when you start using this medicine or whenever your dose is changed. MISUSE OF NARCOTIC PAIN MEDICATION CAN CAUSE ADDICTION, OVERDOSE, OR DEATH, especially in a child

