Orlando Brown SNITCHES on Rapper Trey Songz, Claims Trey Is BISEXUAL and Likes To S*CK D*CK!! [video]

Orlando Brown is a hot mess. He has given Raven Symone a break and decided to go in on KeKe Palmer.

Recently KeKe and Trey Songz had beef over Trey secretly putting her in his music video that she didn’t want to be in.

According to Orlando, “the gag is” is that Trey Songz is gay and didn’t want KeKe anyway.

“Everybody knows Trey Songz sucks d*ck. He didn’t want you. You and I both know Keke, that . . . was the gag. He’s a f*g and I don’t have nothing against you people that do the broken wrist sh*t.”

