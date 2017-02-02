When the power company cuts off the power for people in the hood, it’s no big deal. They simply go outside and reconnect it for free.

Apparently, a preacher in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is no stranger to the free electricity game. He took the local power company for $8,000 in stolen electricity after they cut him off.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bishop William Marshall, pastor of City of Life Worship and Deliverance Center in Bridgeport, was charged Wednesday with third-degree larceny.

Authorities say investigators for United Illuminating Co. had checked a meter at a building where Marshall was operating a barbershop in October. Police say even though power to the barbershop had been disconnected in 2013 for failure to pay a $4,000 bill, it appeared that electricity was still being delivered.

Investigators say the meter had been illegally reconnected, powering the barbershop but not registering the service on the meter.

He has been released on his own recognizance.

I don’t think they’ll kick him out of the church for this. In fact, if his apology sermon is funny, they will clap and say “Amen Pastor. Thou shall stealeth from the power company if thou wants to!”