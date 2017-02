Bravo just released an extended preview clip for what to expect on the remaining season 9 from ‘”The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In the clip, we see Kim Zolciak-Biermann make her RHOA return at Sheree’s housewarming party.

Once inside, it didn’t take long for Kim and Kenya Moore to go at it, each of them throwing some pretty heavy daggers at one another.

Also in the clip, Phaedra Parks meets her ex-husband Apollo Nida’s new fiancé for the first time.

