HomeCelebritiesPlease Pray For Brittany Spears And Her Family Please Pray For Brittany Spears And Her Family Latetha Celebrities No Comments Please pray for Brittany Spears and her family. The family is going through a crisis. Read More On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Sage The Gemini Goes On A Twitter Rant & Deletes All Social Media After Getting Caught Cheating On Jordin Sparks With A Reality TV Star Tren July 2, 2015 Bobbi Kristina Has Been Removed From All Her Medication And Placed In A Hospice Care Facility Latetha June 24, 2015 Video- Chris Brown Pushes Woman Out Of His Way After She Tried To Kiss Him Tren September 29, 2014 Tyga Lashes Out At TMZ Over Their “False” Custody Battle Article…And He Is Furious! Tren December 22, 2014 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments