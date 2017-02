This season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has taught us two things.

Kandi Burrus is a freak and Porsha Williams is too. Kandi has said several times that Porsha offered to eat her peach like groceries and even drunkenly slurped her down in a nightclub, which Porsha admitted to.

But now TMZ has produced footage of Porsha speaking against gays



I’m just going to assume that was before she got turned out… ’cause this is just way too much hypocrisy for me.