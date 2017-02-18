Principal Starts GoFundMe for 11-Year-Old Homeless Student Battling Bone Cancer

A Brooklyn assistant principal went above and beyond the call of duty by helping a homeless student who needs medical care after battling cancer.

Thanks to Assistant Principal Nyesha Shade of Brownsville Collaborative Middle School, Mia Blount, 11, who is currently in remission from bone cancer, is on her way to collecting funds needed for an operation and recovery needs.

Blount, along with her mother, Shameeka Williams, and two siblings, ages 13 and 6, currently live in a shelter in Brooklyn, while her mom looks for a new job.

Mia urgently needs surgery to replace a metal rod in her leg that she’s outgrown, which was used to replace her cancerous femur. In an effort to help, Assistant Principal Shade started a GoFundMe, which has reached $11,234 of its $50k goal at the time of this article’s publication.

“It’s been hard on Mia and her mom, so I’m doing what I can to help,” said Shade. “My goal is to make sure she’s OK in the long run.”

Back in April 2015, Mia was diagnosed with bone cancer. At the time her family resided in Charlotte, N.C. To make things worse Mia’s mom had just lost her job as a security guard.

Times became really hard, causing the family to uproot and move back to New York.

By May 2016, Mia was in remission after completing chemotherapy and surviving two surgeries.

Assistant Principal Shade was inspired to help after learning of Mia’s story.

“She’s like an angel. She brings hope to a lot of people here, I know especially for myself,” Shade told CBS New York. “Ever since she walked through the doors of the school, it’s been amazing.”