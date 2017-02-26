Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Rachel Dolezal, White Woman Who Identifies as Black, Now Jobless, on Food Stamps, May Soon Be Homeless

Rachel Dolezal, White Woman Who Identifies as Black, Now Jobless, on Food Stamps, May Soon Be Homeless

In The News No Comments

Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal, white woman who identifies as Black, now jobless, may soon be homeless

Rachel Dolezal, the infamous white woman who once sued historically-Black Howard University for racial discrimination – because she was white, then for years passed herself off as African American and rose to become head of the Spokane NAACP branch – is now jobless, on food stamps and expects to soon be homeless.

According to the Guardian, the “transracial” Dolezal  has applied for more than 100 jobs, including positions at Eastern Washington University where she was previously an adjunct professor.

But she claims her former colleagues at the school “pretended to have no recollection of having met her” during the interview process.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!
Supporter of Post Navigator WordPress Premium Plugin