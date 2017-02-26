Rachel Dolezal, White Woman Who Identifies as Black, Now Jobless, on Food Stamps, May Soon Be Homeless

Rachel Dolezal, white woman who identifies as Black, now jobless, may soon be homeless

Rachel Dolezal, the infamous white woman who once sued historically-Black Howard University for racial discrimination – because she was white, then for years passed herself off as African American and rose to become head of the Spokane NAACP branch – is now jobless, on food stamps and expects to soon be homeless.

According to the Guardian, the “transracial” Dolezal has applied for more than 100 jobs, including positions at Eastern Washington University where she was previously an adjunct professor.

But she claims her former colleagues at the school “pretended to have no recollection of having met her” during the interview process.

