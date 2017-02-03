Rapper Pays Tribute to Obamas with Fashion Line… Malia One Is Hilarious

As much negative press as rappers often get, it’s nice to see when hip hop artists makes a concerted effort to put forth a very positive image.

One such artist is Chance the Rapper (congrats on the Kit Kat commercial, by the way – I mean, when was the last time you saw a rapper selling real candy?).

Dude has designed a clothing line to honor the former POTUS and his family… #ThanksObamaFashionLine.

He announced it on Twitter, and his site got so many hits within hours, that it temporarily crashed.

One of the tees is quite amusing… it says Malia (oldest First Daughter) on the front and “We All Smoke, It’s OK” on the back.

