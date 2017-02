As if 7 minutes of torture weren’t enough Remy Ma has snatched Nicki Minaj’s wig yet again.

After Remy Ma released the 7 minutes diss track “Shether,” Nicki Minaj posted that her new track “Make Love” featuring Gucci Mane was in the top 10 on the rap iTunes chart.

Little did she know Remy Ma would snatch that from her as well.

