Russell Simmons and Major Label Producing Broadway Musical Based on Hip Hop

Berry Gordy experienced success with a musical based on Motown’s hey days, so now Russell Simmons has decided a musical based on the history of hip hop will be successful as well.

And to top off his idea for the musical, called “The Scenario,” Universal Music Group has put its backing behind the project as well.

“The Scenario” is set to open in New York City later this year and then go out on a 30-city North American tour.

No one has been officially cast yet. The musical is set to cover hip hop from the earlys ‘80s with the launch of Def Jam and cover three decades.

The story is being written by hip hop historian Dan Charnas and being produced by Tony-award-winning producer Scott Landis, Simmons, Jake Stein (Def Pictures) and Broadway producers Scott Prisand and Jamie Bendell.

“The Scenario” will open on Broadway and its national tour will hit major venues as well as inner-city concert stages.

“I want everyone to see it,” the mogul told the New York Times. “I want kids in the ‘hood in Detroit to see it. I want sophisticated theatergoers in New York to see it. And they’re going to love it whether they’re 50 or 14.”

