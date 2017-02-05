See Why TLC’s Chilli And Her Esranged Sister Have No Relationship [VIDEO]

You may not know that Chilli of the group TLC has an estranged sister.

The two met back in 1996 when Chilli appeared on ‘The Sally Jessy Raphael‘ to find her long lost father.

ILoveOldSchoolmusic Reports

Some of you may recall watching the show, when Chilli had reached met her father, Abdul Ali, and her siblings, Marni Ali and Hasan for the first time.

Neither she, nor her siblings knew of each other until 1996.

They got emotional and Marni had the audience crackin’ up with her story about what happened when she first found out that THE ‘Chilli’ of TLC was actually her sister.

Watch A Clip From The Show Below:

The relationship between the two sister quickly took a turn for the worse.

