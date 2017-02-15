Serena Williams Shows Off Major BODY in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Spread

Serena Williams, 35, shows off her amazing body in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s okay to be comfortable in your body. I’m not a size two. It’s okay to look good and feel good and I’m strong. It’s okay to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable — all those things.”

She adds, “I really want to have that influence for people out there that have my body type. I want them to be like, ‘I look good too.’ That’s what I hope for.”

“I’ve never worn a thong bikini, so for that to be my first shot was like a shot of espresso for me because I had to wake up immediately,” says the tennis star who is wearing a turquoise one-piece by Private Party.

The 2017 issue is covered once again by Kate Upton, 24, and also includes 4x gold medalist Simone Biles.