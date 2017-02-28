Serial Killer on the Loose? Two Transgender Women Killed in New Orleans Within 48 Hours

New Orleans appears to be a dangerous place for transgender women of color right now, as two of them were murdered within the past 48 hours.

Drag performer Chyna Gibson was shot dead Saturday night (Feb. 25) outside a shopping center in New Orleans East, according to a relative who identified the victim as Chyna Doll Dupree.

Chyna was found shot several times in the Bella Plaza shopping center at about 8:30 p.m. and died at the scene.

Her body lay between two cars parked in front of a clothing store.

Neighbors said they heard eight to 10 gunshots.

No more details have been released.

Chyna was beautiful. She performed a dancing routine all around the country.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/7GCuDsiSfv Chyna Doll Dupree – The Dancing Diva of the South @ Top That Thursdays — alexandria ruiz (@fabdraglife) September 16, 2016

Monday morning another transgender woman, Ciara McElveen, was stabbed and left dying on a street in the 7th Ward of New Orleans.

Police said Ciara was pulled out of a car and tossed on the ground by a man in the 1700 block of Columbus Street shortly before 9 a.m. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The killing came just two days after another transgender woman, Chyna Gibson, was shot and killed in New Orleans East. Police have not said whether they believe there was a bias motive in either killing or any kind of connection between them.

One acquaintance of McElveen, who declined to give his name for fear of retaliation, said he saw a man drive a car upriver on North Claiborne Avenue and turn into the 1700 block of Columbus Street, where he stopped.

The driver then reached over to the passenger-side door from inside the car and argued with McElveen, who was sitting in the passenger seat, according to the witness.

“But Ciara just sits there,” the witness said.

The driver then got out of the car with a large knife and walked to the passenger-side door, where he spoke again to McElveen, the witness said.

The witness said the man then “pulled her out of the car, slammed her on the ground.”

As the man drove off in the car — which police said might have been a Chevrolet Camaro — he drove over McElveen’s legs, the man said.

The witness said that from what he could see, McElveen appeared semi-conscious inside the car. He believed that she was stabbed somewhere else, then driven to Columbus Street.

“When the guy came to walk to the side of the car, she must have been halfway-conscious. That’s why she didn’t get out of the car and leave,” the man said.

CIARA MCELVEEN is the SIXTH TRANSGENDER WOMAN KILLED this year!

Someone is taking the life of transgender women and needs to be caught.