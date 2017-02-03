Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
SHADE: Kandi Burruss Says Phaedra Parks Has No Job, No Husband and Should Be a Friend of the Show, Not a Housewife (VIDEO)

SHADE: Kandi Burruss Says Phaedra Parks Has No Job, No Husband and Should Be a Friend of the Show, Not a Housewife (VIDEO)

Celebrities No Comments

kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks

It’s 2017 and the level of shade that Kandi Burruss has thrown Phaedra Parks‘ way is totally unadulterated and brutal!

She’s like going straight Mortal Kombat style in a video game… no holds barred, shading to the gawds and snatching Phaedra’s regular weave in the process.

Kandi is going so hard Phaedra won’t even have any pearls left by the end of the season. It’s a wrap!

As you know many fans of the show are tiring of Kandi’s recent behavior.

Today on “The Real,” Kandi was asked to respond to a fan that said Kandi uses Phaedra for a storyline on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” show.

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 2.50.04 PM.png

No one was ready for Kandi’s response.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!