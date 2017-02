They may as well just give her that big silver ball trophy. Multi-gold medal gymnast Simone Biles has such agility and incredible control of her body, she is bound to be quite a show-stopper on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars,” which airs on ABC beginning March 20.

Former “A Team” star Mr. T is also slated to compete. A complete list of contestants will be announced on “Good Morning American” on Wednesday.

