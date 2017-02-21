Stalker Alert: Karrueche Tran Filed a Restraining Order Against Chris Brown “He’s Going to Kill Me”

Chris Brown may have put out a song called “Deuces” but it’s obvious the singer doesn’t know how to let go.

Last month, video of Chris Brown admitting to being a stalker went viral, and it now appears that he wasn’t playing when he said if he couldn’t have the object of his affection, no one could.

According to TMZ, Chris Brown is such a stalker that he’s been ordered to stay clear of ex-GF Karrueche Tran, after she filed a restraining order saying he vowed to kill her and that he’s beaten her up before.

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

