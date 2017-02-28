After stealing $2 Million in product in 60-years, Notorious 86-year-old jewelry thief Doris Payne, too sick for trial

Atlanta, Georgia – A notorious 86-year-old jewelry thief is too sick to stand trial.

That’s according to a document filed in Fulton County Superior Court.

Doris Payne has stolen about $2 million in jewelry over the last 60 years.

In December, police arrested her and charged her with stealing a necklace from the Van Maur store at Perimeter Mall.

She’s also accused of stealing a pair of earrings from Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza in October 2015.

That case is now on indefinite hold.

