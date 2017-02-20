This #StrandedBae Story About Love, Infidelity & Being Homeless Is the Craziest Thing You’ll Read Today

Being single on Valentine’s Day is no fun. Even if a person isn’t looking for love, there’s a chance they’re looking for someone to spend it with so they don’t feel lonely.

You’ve probably heard hundreds of crazy Internet dating stories online, but this one that emerged on Twitter last night has to be the wildest. Filled with love, deceit and sudden twists, you’re seriously in for a treat.

The story starts with Twitter user @_iamqueenk alluding to a story about a very unfortunate incident that involved her bae, @KashMoneyKanee. At first, she hesitates to give us the full story, but slowly shares bits and pieces of what happened. What we know so far: @KashMoneyKanee was someone that she was into, but he flipped on her quick during a Valentine’s Day getaway.

I wanna make a thread about all this shit & really get twitter live buttttt…. — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 19, 2017

Lord please be with me 🙏🏾 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 19, 2017

Lmao this man made sure his friends had a place to stay but left his girl stranded. What type of nigga does that 🤔 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 19, 2017

It just be so funny cause it be the mfs speaking so hard on loyalty who don't have a lick of loyalty in them 💀 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 19, 2017

Don't get in a relationship if you not ready for all the shit it comes with. Period. Stop wasting people time. — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 19, 2017

In the full thread, @_iamqueenk tells it all. How @KashMoneyKanee paid for her flight and stay in Washington, D.C. How he paid for everything and even made matching T-shirts with her face on it. And how he suddenly decided to ditch her at the airport for his friends, partying and another woman.

I wasn't gone do the most for twitter but I been played like a damn fool all day by this man lol @KashMoneyKanee. So here it goes. — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee soooo, me and this been in love with eachother, planning life goals and shit. Planning trips, ya know stuff like that — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so he lives in D.C. & decided to fly me out there for Valentine's Day, paid for the flights, you know the whole package. pic.twitter.com/c5aFMbPibf — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee the mice in his house already was tryna give me a sign that he was no good pic.twitter.com/TkdmmS7LBe — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so this nigga surprised me & got this tshirt made, I was like oh shit this nigga really all about me. Okay bet. pic.twitter.com/mocujdL8Ba — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I fly out there everything perfect, nigga paid for everything, vday was perfect. Okay cool. Oh & we had matching shirts pic.twitter.com/YVZTplBiXr — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so fast foward I miss my flight & he says "babe imma come back & get u when I leave work" okay cool keep in mind this at 3pm — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitchhhhhhhhh 7 hours go by I still haven't heard from this nigga, I'm still at the airport pic.twitter.com/dtvNcKZcJQ — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I'm worried bitch, I'm hitting his friends up tryna see where he at: nobody knows pic.twitter.com/OdrVT2HMz8 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee soooo I end up stranded at the airport, it's like 4am & I see this…. this nigga on sc with his niggas……. pic.twitter.com/An98MpRfu2 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch I'm heated, been at the airport for damn near 10 hours while he out partying. Bitch hungry, cold, I'm stressed pic.twitter.com/8wWxUnzPA1 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I'm blowing his phone up, nigga ignoring me & then I see this pic.twitter.com/9nDoOGRe81 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee the same friends I was reaching out to looking for him worried, was with him all along pic.twitter.com/jKL91aFk3g — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch at this point I'm ready to buss his windows & beat his friends ass. Ion even play them type of games pic.twitter.com/IUTOR48jgZ — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch I catch a cab to this nigga house, ready to beat ass. pic.twitter.com/LT8fnCj9e8 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I go up to the door bangin on that bitch, it's like 5am. All his friends there but nobody answering the door🤔 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee I got on sc & seen he posted this…. threw that bitch ass bear on the ground. Fuck you & that damn bear pic.twitter.com/of6eD5gFZO — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee nigga still ignoring me. Talking shit on twitter but still didn't give me an explanation. So I'm confused why he did this — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitch I feel like keke in brotherly love. Lmfao this nigga played tf outta me. pic.twitter.com/jeSAXlnKIx — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

Now, to be fair, @KashMoneyKanee drops his side of the story.

