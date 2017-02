Tomorrow is the Grammy Awards and Beyoncé is set to perform.

This afternoon, her husband Jay Z was spotted at the annual Rockafella Grammy bunch.

Several stars attended. Rihanna and T.I. was spotted chatting it up.

Like T.I. said last week, he can’t appear with another woman in public without her being his sidechick. 😂

But this was definitely innocent.

View The Video On Page 2