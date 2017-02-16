The original REAL all Black flight crew…

Although it appears our current POTUS (President of the United States) doesn’t seem really sympathetic to the Black experience, Hollywood appears to be on a roll.

Already heavily recognized and lauded films such as “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” and biopics of Black artists such as New Edition have been hitting the big screen and TV screens.

Now comes “Fly,” the story of the first all Black crew to handle a commercial flight.

It stars Tatyana Ali and Karyn Parsons, both who came into recognition on “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” among other familiar faces.