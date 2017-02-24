Now Trending:
teen pleads guilty to armed robbery at kid’s birthday party

A South Carolina teen has pleaded guilty to armed robbery at a child’s birthday party and was sentenced to 5 years maximum in prison.

Rufus Gates, 17, along with another man who was already sentenced to 10 years in prison, stormed into a room at the Santee’s Delta Motel in December of 2015 where four kids and two adults were having a birthday party. Both men were armed with guns.

Gates and the other man, Lamar Outlaw, forced the kids and adults into a corner and demanded money from one man.

