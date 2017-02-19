Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
This Wedding Video Just Went Viral

This Wedding Video Just Went Viral

VIDEO No Comments

hodges-wedding-ceremony-entrance-video

Video of the “Hodges” wedding ceremony entrance just went viral.

The couple entered their wedding in a manner unseen before.  Which lead many to say the wedding was a hot mess and break down in laughing tears.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The groom looked like he just retired from Pimping.screen-shot-2017-02-19-at-6-37-02-amAt least they got married…

The video was posted to Vimeo three years ago, however it’s suddenly making the rounds on Facebook right now. The entrance isn’t bad, just different. But, needless to say, I wouldn’t hire this wedding coordinator.

Ya’ll ordering the playlist or nah?

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!