Over the weekend rapper T.I. was spotted on the red carpet at a pre Super Bowl party with a mystery lady.

T.I.’s wife Tiny Harris filed for divorce last month after years of alleged cheating rumors about her husband. Just last week she posted a video suggesting that T.I. refuses to come back to her and their kids.

Today Tiny decided to throw shade at T.I. over the mystery woman after she got loaded with questions on her Instagram.

