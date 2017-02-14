Trey Songz Has a Reality Dating Show… ‘Tremaine The Playboy’ and It’s FULL of DRAMA [Video]

We’ve seen quite a few reality dating shows, but we’ve never seen a group of chicks as badd as the ones singer Trey Songz has lined up to date him.

Trey landed a reality show on the popular VH1 network called “Tremaine The Playboy.”

Hosted by the beautiful Draya Michele, Trey has 17 instahotties competing to win his TV heart.

From the looks of the trailer, it doesn’t seem like they allowed not even one basic bish on the set. Of course the show is filled with drama… Because let’s be honest, Trey looks nothing like Flava Flav, so these women are playing for keeps and the hormones are surely popping. It’s a chance to compete for Trey is a dream to most contestants.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW:

