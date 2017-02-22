Twin News: Jay Z First Rapper Chosen for Songwriters Hall of Fame… HOVA Also Launching Own Venture Capital Fund

Jay Z is not sitting around smoking Stogies and drinking Cognac. The seasoned rapper and entrepreneur scored another first with his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the first rapper, ever, to receive the honor.

He’s in the same class with Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Babyface, Max Martin and Chicago. The official induction is in June.

Back to that in a minute…

Jay Z has also reportedly decided to start his own venture capital company with Jay Brown, president of Roc Nation. The pair is reportedly seeking a third partner for the venture, which will focus on aiding startup tech companies. HOVA has already dabbled in investing in a couple companies, including Uber Series B luggage and Jet Smarter, a private jet firm.

