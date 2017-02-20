He’s being questioned about murder of a transgender… but he won’t answer questions until he gets Whataburger, or at least Burger King.

He’s being questioned about the murder of his transgender girlfriend… but he won’t answer questions until he gets Whataburger, or at least Burger King.

In December of 2015, Carlton Champion Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his transgender girlfriend, Ty Underwood.

Now we know the reason he killed her that fateful night.

According to new video footage put out by Crime Watch Daily, Carlton killed Ty because she came up to his school to out him, after she accused him of cheating on her.

WATCH THE VIDEOS BELOW TO GET THE FULL/DETAILED STORY



Some of this footage is a repeat, but it entails more of the story.

