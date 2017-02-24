Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About His Transgender Brother’s Death

Wiz Khalifa Opens Up About His Transgender Brother’s Death

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1487970524119

Wiz Khalifa and his family are mourning the loss of the rapper’s transgender brother.

After the news broke early this week about his brother’s death the rapper remain silent.

He decided to open up today on Twitter.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!
Supporter of Post Navigator WordPress Premium Plugin