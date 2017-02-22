HomeCelebritiesWiz Khalifa’s Transgender Brother Passed Away On His Son Sebastian’s 4th Birthday Wiz Khalifa’s Transgender Brother Passed Away On His Son Sebastian’s 4th Birthday Latetha Celebrities No Comments Wiz Khalifa’s family is going through mourning at this time. On the day Wiz celebrated his son Sebastian’s 4th birthday, his transgender brother passed away earlier that morning. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts AMBER ROSE SOBS AT ‘SLUT WALK LA,’ FORGIVES KANYE WEST AND WIZ KHALIFA Kissy Denise October 4, 2015 Rapper Eminem Grants The Wish Of A Terminally Ill Fan Kissy Denise January 13, 2015 Keshia Knight-Pulliam-Hartwell Is Ready To Take A Paternity Test For Her Husband Ed Hartwell; She Released Pictures Of Sidechick (PHOTOS) Latetha July 27, 2016 Gabrielle Union Reveals She Was in Love with Someone Else When She Met Dwyane Wade [Video] Latetha November 10, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments