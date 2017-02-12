Woman Wrote Her Friend A Letter Explaining How She Fell In Love With Her Husband

Dear Wife of My Boyfriend,

I’m not sorry.

I’ve done countless undeniably repulsive things all without an ounce of regret. I kissed him on the stoop of your house while your birthday party was blazing in the backyard.

I didn’t wake him when he fell asleep after sex, so he’d spend the entire night in my bed. I made sure (you don’t want to know how) he stayed over far longer than he intended to and had to rush home at 3:30 a.m. without showering first. He must have reeked of my scent when he walked in your bedroom door. I took pleasure in knowing that.

It all started at the exact moment you think it did: the night we double-dated. Remember the way he made me laugh that night, how that made you feel? Your instincts were right.

