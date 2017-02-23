Woman goes along with her boyfriend to do a drug deal, her 1-year-old son ends up dead

Some kids have no chance in this world, simply because of who their mother is.

After successfully carrying her baby to term and delivering a cute, healthy baby boy, Chantel Colin decided to take her 18-month old son, I’zarion Colin, along with she and her boyfriend on a drug deal gone bad.

I’zarion was in a car with his mother, his mother’s boyfriend and another child when a man with a tatted face jumped into their car in the 1500 block of Quailwood Drive in West Palm Beach, Florida.

