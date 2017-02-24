Yikes!! Future Just Aired Out Ciara on His New Album and Her Fans Are Pissed

That ol’ hatchet is far from buried: Despite saying last week that he wants to “become a better person than I was yesterday,” Future just dragged Ciara to hell and back on his sixth studio album, HNDRXX.

The 33-year-old rapper opens his latest record — released a week after his self-titled project debuted at No. 1 — by smack-talking and slut-shaming his ex in in a song called “My Collection.”

“She told me she was an angel,” Future says of his baby mama. “She f*cked two rappers and three singers / she got a couple athletes on speed dial / I’m tryna get the case dismissed before I see trial.”

Ciara is currently expecting a child with her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and dropped her defamation suit against Future in January.

She’s obviously moved on — but Future still seems to see her as his property, as BET points out, rapping later in the track: “Anytime I got you, girl you my possession / even if I hit you once, you part of my collection.”

Future told Rap-Up earlier this week that “My Collection” might stir up some drama.

“It might get attention,” he explained. “It might get more attention than I want it to get, it might get attention I thought it wouldn’t get, it might get the wrong attention, it might get great attention. Who knows? I just know it’s a song I feel good about. I feel great about everything that I’m saying. Whenever you deliver on tracks, to not hold nothing back, and this is me not holding anything back … People might react to it different. They might tweet about it different. Or however somebody might think it’s directed to them … I hate that I have to be the person that touch on their life and be personal and direct with certain situations but I’m glad it’s me than anybody else.”

He was right about that “tweet about it” part:

So you telling me Ciara was his trophy at first but now she just apart of his collection #HNDRXX pic.twitter.com/1hpu0IJuDZ — Malcolm Flex 🅴 (@sab_cain) February 24, 2017

Via: Rickey Smiley